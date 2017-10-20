An artistic rendering of a forthcoming $38 million, 191-unit apartment project at 44th and Washington streets near the Plaza. Block Real Estate Services is developing the project.
Development

Developer works out neighborhood concerns, gets approval for Plaza apartments

By Steve Vockrodt

svockrodt@kcstar.com

October 20, 2017 1:58 PM

Everything’s a go for an apartment project near the Country Club Plaza, one year after nearby residents complained that the proposal was too dense.

The Kansas City Council on Thursday approved a plan for a $38 million, 191-unit apartment project on vacant land near St. Luke’s Hospital at 44th and Washington streets.

Ken Block, managing principal of Block Real Estate Services, brought the plan forward a year ago. The proposal sought to amend the density and height limits for the property in the Midtown/Plaza Area Plan.

Block’s idea brought out criticisms from single-family neighborhoods, who said the development was too high and included too many units. Some members of the city council agreed with those concerns.

Block reconfigured his plan, including limiting the height on the south side of the project to three floors as it approaches single family housing. The latest plan represented a compromise that assuaged concerns on the city council.

“Oftentimes in a city when you have differing interests, everybody does not get 100 percent of what you want,” said 4th district at-large councilwoman Katheryn Shields on Thursday. “This development, even though it’s a little denser than I want it to be, they did work with the neighborhoods.”

Block also sought no incentives or property tax abatements to go with the project.

Rental rates for the project range from $900 to $1,050 for one-bedroom units and $1,500 to $1,950 for two-bedroom units.

Steve Vockrodt: 816-234-4277, @st_vockrodt

