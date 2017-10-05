The new ‘east of Troost’: Chef’s kitchens, lap pools, $600K homes — and class tension

More Videos 1:33 Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims Pause 3:38 $600,000+ homes and tensions east of Troost 0:45 Check out Edgemoor’s design for the new KCI single terminal 2:57 Hear how this Overland Park woman was able to escape an assailant 1:56 Petland pup part of campylobacter outbreak might go back to pet store 4:50 Long-awaited KCI images explained by architects 1:27 First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA 2:46 Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 5:08 Take a look back at the championship legacy of Hos, Moose, LoCain and Esky 2:49 Royals' Eric Hosmer says thanks to fans Video Link copy Embed Code copy

$600,000+ homes and tensions east of Troost Welcome to the new "east of Troost." It's where $600,000 contemporary homes — coupled with class tension — are rising throughout the Beacon Hill neighborhood. Newcomers voice hope. Old-timers express concern. Welcome to the new "east of Troost." It's where $600,000 contemporary homes — coupled with class tension — are rising throughout the Beacon Hill neighborhood. Newcomers voice hope. Old-timers express concern. Tammy Ljungblad, Eric Adler and Aaron Randle The Kansas City Star

