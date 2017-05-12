Fishtech Group sees expansion opportunity in the cloud

Fishtech Group founder Gary Fish hasn’t completely finished out his new company headquarters in south Kansas City, but he’s already starting work on a companion office building next door.
Within a year, the cybersecurity company expects to have two buildings that add to recent economic development gains in the Martin City area.
The new 20,000-square-foot building, expected to cost about $8 million, will house the Fishtech Cloud Security Operations Center, a round-the-clock cloud security and threat-monitoring business.
“Data is everywhere, on your phones, your laptops, on Amazon, on Google. … It’s in the cloud,” Fish said Friday. “And for businesses, cloud security is a different thing. Your stuff no longer is on your servers. It’s on servers you don’t have access to.”
The new building will house Fish’s answer to that problem. It will be a new venture for what’s now essentially an internet security consulting company and will take another step into cybersecurity beyond the “legacy systems” that Fishtech serves.
The 24/7 center will “be like an alarm company — only cloud specific — with threat hunters and security monitors,” Fish said.
The new building will sit on 10 acres immediately north of Fishtech’s $10 million office building at 13333 Holmes Road.
Fishtech employs about 50 people, about half of whom do business-to-business sales and marketing. About 30 employees work in the Kansas City office; others are in Dallas, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Denver and Chicago.
For the new operations center, Fishtech will hire information technology specialists, security and threat analysts and data scientists. Employment opportunities will be posted at fishtech.group/careers.
The development team includes BRR Architecture, A.L. Huber as general contractor, and Flynn Group of Companies, glass and metal contractor.
Diane Stafford: 816-234-4359
