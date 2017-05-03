Copaken Brooks set to build large industrial project in southern Johnson County

Copaken Brooks, a Kansas City real estate and development firm more commonly associated with office and mixed-use projects, is trying its hand at two buildings that would represent a combined 500,000 square feet of new industrial space at the BNSF intermodal facility in Edgerton.
The firm announced it will start construction on Monday on what it’s calling Midwest Gateway. The project will consist of a 301,603-square-foot building and a 186,107-square-foot building.
Both are being built on a speculative basis.
The buildings will be less than a mile from the BNSF intermodal facility, a sprawling logistics, manufacturing and distribution hub in south Johnson County.
“We are excited to deliver Midwest Gateway to the burgeoning Kansas City logistics and distribution market,” said Bucky Brooks, principal at Copaken Brooks, in a written statement. “Midwest Gateway is an ideal project for us to extend our infill development expertise and deliver a state-of-the-art industrial project on a premiere site at the heart of the BNSF intermodal.”
