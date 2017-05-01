Hiring growth at Honeywell prompts need for more space

Honeywell Federal Manufacturing & Technologies has outgrown its south Kansas City National Security Campus and has leased more office space in Overland Park.
The federal contractor, which makes non-nuclear components at 14520 Botts Road, put out a call last year for more space reasonably near its current site.
Honeywell said it has signed a lease for 62,500 square feet in the Quintiles building, 6700 W. 115th St., in Overland Park.
About 3,000 employees work at the Botts Road campus. The new space has room for about 300 more. By the end of 2017, Honeywell said, it expects to have 3,500 employees, with 300 of them in Albuquerque, N.M.
Most of the new hires are engineers or manufacturing laborers. The hiring will help fill a job order for “several weapon systems that are scheduled for refurbishment to improve safety and security features,” the company said.
Diane Stafford, stafford@kcstar.com
