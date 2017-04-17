Work set to begin on a new $35 million Center for Missouri Studies

Ground will be broken Wednesday for a new $35 million Center for Missouri Studies in downtown Columbia.
The State Historical Society of Missouri is building a new headquarters that will provide state-of-the-art research facilities open to the public.
The new center, designed by Kansas City-based Gould Evans Architects, will include a research library, art museum and public meeting space. State construction bonds are funding the center, which is targeted to open in 2019.
The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. at South Sixth and Elm Streets, the new building site in Columbia.
Diane Stafford, stafford@kcstar.com
