April 17, 2017 1:10 PM

Work set to begin on a new $35 million Center for Missouri Studies

By Diane Stafford

Ground will be broken Wednesday for a new $35 million Center for Missouri Studies in downtown Columbia.

The State Historical Society of Missouri is building a new headquarters that will provide state-of-the-art research facilities open to the public.

The new center, designed by Kansas City-based Gould Evans Architects, will include a research library, art museum and public meeting space. State construction bonds are funding the center, which is targeted to open in 2019.

The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. at South Sixth and Elm Streets, the new building site in Columbia.

