Sprint hires Cushman & Wakefield to market parts of Overland Park campus for sale

Sprint Corp. is planning to begin marketing parts of its Overland Park campus for sale later this year and has hired global real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield to assist with the effort.
The Star reported last November that Sprint was considering selling buildings on at its headquarters that it leased to other companies.
The Sprint Campus at 119th Street and Nall Avenue consists of 17 brick buildings and was built to accommodate 14,500 employees. Sprint has about 6,000 employees currently after years of corporate downsizing. The wireless company has made use over the years of what would otherwise be empty or underutilized buildings by leasing them to outside companies.
Mike Mayer, managing principal of Cushman & Wakefield’s Kansas City office, is representing Sprint along with Tom Powers out of the firm’s Cincinnati location.
