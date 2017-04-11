Art project will ‘fly in the wind’ outside a Crossroads parking garage

Joe Munson Studios and Hermanos Design have won a commission to create artwork for the new Corrigan Station parking garage at 19th and Walnut streets in the Kansas City Crossroads Arts District.
The contest sponsored by the Corrigan Station developers, Copaken Brooks and 3D Development, and the Art in the Loop Foundation received 23 entries, from which four finalists were selected.
Munson’s concept — a series of four metal panels that compose a 50-foot-long “wing” — won the final review.
Installation began in late March and will have a ceremonial public unveiling on April 28.
The concept application included a video under the name “Formation,” now renamed as “The Gentle Lady.”
Munson, based in Leawood, designed the project and fabricated the mechanisms that control the wings. He worked with Metal One, a fabrication company in Lee’s Summit, to develop the wing sections. Hermanos Design, based in the Crossroads, collaborated on the installation.
Munson said his kinetic sculpture derived from his love of remote-control gliders and stunt kites, objects that react to the wind. He decided to call it “The Gentle Lady” in reference to his first remote-control glider that he flew as a 10-year-old with his father.
“The goal of this project was to create a work of art that focused on a theme of airflow, which is essential to allow ventilation to the garage structure,” Munson said.
The call for submissions included the requirement that the art project provide visual impact without inhibiting air flow in the four-story, 277-space parking garage.
Aaron Schlagel, vice president of development at Copaken Brooks, said the development team was committed to supporting local artists and emphasizing the creative nature of the Crossroads district.
The kinetic sculpture is being installed on the south facade of the garage, facing 19th Street. A related two-panel fixed-wing installation will be on the garage’s Walnut side.
Diane Stafford: 816-234-4359, @kcstarstafford
Comments