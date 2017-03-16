Paseo Gateway plan earns a needed approval to help improve housing east of downtown

An area bounded by Eighth and Ninth streets, The Paseo and Woodland Avenue has been declared blighted and approved to proceed with a general redevelopment plan.
Kansas City’s Planned Industrial Expansion Authority on Thursday accepted blight findings from Belke Appraisal & Consulting. The property, part of the proposed Paseo Gateway redevelopment project, consists of two long-vacant and crumbling industrial buildings and vacant land.
PIEA commissioners gave a go-ahead for the general development plan for the two-block-long site. The City Plan Commission, the City Council’s Planning, Zoning & Economic Development committee and the full council also need to approve the plan.
The Paseo Gateway project relies in part on a $30 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that was awarded in 2015 to the city and the Kansas City Housing Authority.
The site considered by PIEA has been targeted to become two housing developments, Century Apartments and Century Townhomes. Plans call for 55 apartment units on The Paseo side of the site and 22 town homes on the Woodland side.
