Digital Evolution Group considering a move to different office space in Overland Park

Digital Evolution Group, a marketing agency, says it has outgrown its existing office space and is exploring a move to a newly renovated office building in Overland Park previously occupied by Black & Veatch.
DEG’s headquarters are currently at 10801 Mastin Blvd. in Overland Park, about 3 miles from where the firm is prospecting for new space at 6601 College Blvd.
An Overland Park City Council committee this week will begin evaluating a tax abatement request from DEG to occupy the College Boulevard building, which is owned by Tower Properties.
DEG said in documents filed with Overland Park City Hall that it has 155 full-time employees and plans to grow to at least 300 employees within the next five years.
The building on College Boulevard had been occupied by Black & Veatch for 20 years until the end of 2015, when the engineering company relocated the 300 employees it had working there to Overland Park Xchange, formerly known as the Overland Park Trade Center.
After that, Tower Properties invested $20 million into the 101,000-square-foot building for a deep renovation, which includes a new glass facade. Overland Park helped with that effort by exempting Tower Properties from paying sales taxes on construction-related purchases for the building’s renovation.
Overland Park will consider a 10-year, 50 percent property tax abatement on the 34,000 square feet DEG would occupy.
As part of the proposed arrangement, DEG has to make good on its prediction to increase its employment to 300 workers or risk losing a portion of its tax abatement. DEG said its average employee salary is $75,670. If that salary average dips below $70,000, Overland Park could reduce the abatement.
Wednesday’s meeting of the Overland Park Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee will consider entering into a cost-benefit analysis for DEG’s abatement request. The Overland Park City Council would hold a public hearing at a later date and eventually vote on awarding DEG the abatement.
