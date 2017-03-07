Opus Development planning a 256-unit apartment project in Westport

Kansas City’s multifamily boom keeps echoing, with a 256-unit apartment project that Opus Development Group has planned for Westport.
Opus Development submitted plans to City Hall that show a multistory apartment building at the southeast corner of Broadway and Westport Road. The L-shaped structure would take the place of an existing Bank of America building and a surface lot behind it.
“We’re in the preliminary stages of working with neighborhood associations and the city to incorporate the best of Westport into a new mixed-use residential project,” said Opus Development vice president Joe Downs in a written statement. “We target breaking ground on the project later this year.”
Architectural drawings describe 303 parking spaces tied to the project, 275 which would be in a garage and 28 in a surface lot.
Taliaferro & Brown is listed as Opus Development’s civil engineer on the project.
The Westport project is the latest in renewed activity in the Kansas City market by Opus Development. The firm is pursuing a 226-unit apartment project in the Crossroads as well as speculative industrial development in Olathe.
