Kansas City-based EPR Properties reports record-setting year

EPR Properties capped off the best year in the company’s history with a strong fourth quarter.
The Kansas City-based real estate investment trust, which primarily invests in entertainment, education and recreation properties, said fourth-quarter revenue climbed 17 percent to $130.8 million compared with the same quarter in 2015. Net income of $52.2 million was up from $46.8 million in the final quarter a year earlier.
“Our fourth-quarter results reflect the culmination of an exceptional year for EPR,” said Greg Silvers, the president and chief executive officer. “It was the strongest year in the company’s history in terms of revenue, earnings and investment spending.”
For the year, EPR had revenue of $493.2 millon and net income of $201.2 million.
The Star
