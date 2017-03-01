Fogelman Properties pays $48 million for Sandstone Creek Apartments in O.P.

Sandstone Creek Apartments in Overland Park has been purchased by Fogelman Properties for $48.1 million.
The 368-unit complex is located at 7450 W. 139th Terr., across from the Corbin Park retail area.
Sandstone Creek, which was built in 2000, is currently 93 percent occupied, according to Fogelman, based in Memphis, Tenn. Rental rates on the one, two and three-bedroom apartments range from $854 a month to $1,477.
The company said it plans to upgrade “common area amenities as well as the interiors” of the apartments.
Lenexa data center expansion
J.E. Dunn Construction said it recently completed an expansion for a Cavern Technologies’ data center in the Meritex Caves in Lenexa. Bell/Knott & Associates was the architect, and Gibbens Drake Scott Inc. was the mechanical, electrical and plumbing design firm.
Houlihan’s charitable gift
Leawood-based Houlihan’s Restaurants said its area locations raised $4,639 in its Cookies for a Cause program for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Kansas City. The program encourages customers to purchase Houlihan’s homemade chocolate chip cookies for 50 cents each, with all of the net proceeds going to a local charity.
Altogether Houlihan’s said it raised more than $17,000 for charities in nine national markets.
Tennis award
Mike Woody, of Gardner, has been named Professional Tennis Registry’s member of the year in Kansas. Woody is national director of tennis for Genesis Health Clubs, overseeing those operations for seven clubs.
PTR has more than 15,000 members in 125 countries.
Angel investment
Mid-America Angels, a Fairway-based investment network that focuses on fledgling companies in the Midwest with high-growth potential, said it has invested $287,000 in Voxello. The Iowa medical device company is Mid-America’s second deal of 2017.
