Linwood YMCA/James B. Nutter Sr. Community Center grand opening

The Linwood YMCA/James B. Nutter Sr. Community Center held a grand opening Monday for the new and expanded YMCA.
Shane Keyser The Kansas City Star

Development

Commerce Tower becoming a 'vertical neighborhood' in downtown KC

Tour the Commerce Tower on Main at 9th and Main streets in downtown Kansas City, which the owners are calling a “vertical neighborhood.” The first phase of a $139 million renovation of the 1965 structure opens this month. Once completed next August, the tower will include apartments, retail space, offices, a bank, a university and an early learning center.

Development

Kemper Arena secured historic designation

Scott Taylor, Kansas City Councilman 6th District at Large, spoke held a press conference Monday to announce that Kemper Arena has secured a historic designation which allows for historic tax credits to help with its renovation. Elizabeth Rosin, Principal of Rosin Preservation, gave her insight to Kemper Arena and the value of the historic designation for the building.

