Linwood YMCA/James B. Nutter Sr. Community Center grand opening

Tour the Commerce Tower on Main at 9th and Main streets in downtown Kansas City, which the owners are calling a “vertical neighborhood.” The first phase of a $139 million renovation of the 1965 structure opens this month. Once completed next August, the tower will include apartments, retail space, offices, a bank, a university and an early learning center.
Scott Taylor, Kansas City Councilman 6th District at Large, spoke held a press conference Monday to announce that Kemper Arena has secured a historic designation which allows for historic tax credits to help with its renovation. Elizabeth Rosin, Principal of Rosin Preservation, gave her insight to Kemper Arena and the value of the historic designation for the building.
Approximately 1,200 new hotel rooms have been proposed for Kansas City. The dual-brand Marriott and Hampton Inn hotels are just some of the names that have been added to the skyline. Song "Inspired" by Kevin MacLeod.