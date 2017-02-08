Add another hotel project for the Crossroads Arts District

A proposed 132-room Hampton Inn & Suites in the Crossroads Arts District would be the latest addition to Kansas City’s growing portfolio of hotels in its urban core.
A submission has been made to City Hall for a seven-story Hampton Inn & Suites, which would replace what’s now a surface parking lot at the northeast corner of 16th and Main streets.
If approved, and it’s not clear yet if the project seeks any incentives, it would represent a goal of the city’s to replace surface parking lots in the urban core with dense, multistory construction. The building would face the streetcar line, a project that the city hoped would spur development along Main Street and nearby.
The streetcar is funded by a transportation development district that raises money from, among other sources, a supplemental special assessment on surface lots in downtown and the Crossroads that charge users for parking.
The parking lot is owned by Brad Nicholson, a prominent property owner in the Crossroads and elsewhere, according to city records.
The Hampton is another hotel project, either proposed or already realized, in downtown and the Crossroads. Across the street from the proposed Hampton is the recently opened Courtyard Marriott and Residence Inn. It’s also two blocks away from a proposed 800-room Hyatt convention hotel, which has received city approvals and now is working on arranging financing for the $310 million project.
Other hotel projects are underway, as well.
Other development has been proposed along Main Street. Most recently is an ambitious 300-unit apartment project sought by Michigan-based City Club Apartments along Main Street between 19th and 20th streets, which this week received approval by the City Plan Commission.
Steve Vockrodt: 816-234-4277, @st_vockrodt
