Two new hotels will break ground this year in Kansas City’s Northland

A SpringHill Suites by Marriott and a Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites will become part of a 140-acre commercial development near Interstate 435 and Parvin Road.
The Hunt Midwest Commerce Center said both hotels are expected to break ground in the first half of this year, with openings planned for 2018.
Plans call for a $12 million, 90-room SpringHill facility and a $17 million, 126-room Holiday Inn.
Hunt Midwest said 15 businesses are now located in its Commerce Center, which is part of the company’s 2,500-acre master-plan development.
The SpringHill property will be operated by KMG Hotels.
Elite Hotel Group will own and operate the Holiday Inn, which will include a restaurant and sport-themed bar. Officials said the new hotel will replace an existing Holiday Inn about a block away that is expected to be reflagged to operate under a different hotel name.
