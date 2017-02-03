Hardware company leases distribution facility in Edgerton, will bring in 315 jobs

Spectrum Brands Hardware and Home Improvement will consolidate two outstate distribution facilities into a single facility in Edgerton, bringing 315 jobs to Kansas.
The Kansas Commerce Department announced that Spectrum Brands, a publicly traded hardware and home improvement company based in Wisconsin, plans to centralize its existing distribution facilities in Charlotte, N.C., and Mira Loma, Calif., into a 927,112-square-foot distribution building at Logistics Park Kansas City in the south Johnson County city of Edgerton.
Spectrum will occupy a building called Inland Port XXXIII within the broader Logistics Park, a massive industrial development in south Johnson County. The distribution center leased by Spectrum was built in 2016 on a speculative basis.
“Its central location, access to a strong and available workforce with on-site recruitment and training assistance continues to illustrate why companies like Spectrum Brands HHI choose to locate in LPKC,” Edgerton Mayor Donald Roberts said in a news release. “Easier and efficient access to the supply chain and the well-known Midwestern work ethic that our community embodies was also a deciding factor. We look forward to welcoming Spectrum Brands HHI as part of the Edgerton community and building partnerships together.”
Spectrum is expected to start shipping from its new Edgerton location in April.
Steve Vockrodt: 816-234-4277, @st_vockrodt
