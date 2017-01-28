A Cleveland Avenue makeover

Visitors marked the opening of the Morningstar Youth and Family Life Center in Kansas City on Sunday. The 13,000-square-foot center, affiliated with the Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, provides tutoring, job skills training, food and clothing programs, counseling and sports.
Approximately 1,200 new hotel rooms have been proposed for Kansas City. The dual-brand Marriott and Hampton Inn hotels are just some of the names that have been added to the skyline. Song "Inspired" by Kevin MacLeod.
John Jackson a resident of Parade Park Homes Inc., is concerned about the future of their co-op housing because they might be forced from their homes by new development near 18th and Vine district in Kansas City.
Archie Williams a resident of Parade Park Homes Inc., is concerned about the future of their co-op housing because they might be forced from their homes by new development near 18th and Vine district in Kansas City.
Donna Jackson a resident of Parade Park Homes Inc., is concerned about the future of their co-op housing because they might be forced from their homes by new development near 18th and Vine district in Kansas City.