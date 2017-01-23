Who’s got big lots? The Kansas City area is tops among the 25 biggest metro areas

Dig deep enough into the American Household Survey and there are fascinating facts to be mined.
Among 25 large metropolitan areas, the Kansas City region has the largest percentage in the nation of homes sitting on at least five acres.
The Census data indicates that 7 percent of single-family homes in Kansas City’s 14-county Metropolitan Statistical Area are situated on such large lots. Even the sprawling area of Denver has just 3 percent of its homes on five acres or more; Houston, 2 percent, and Phoenix, a mere 1.24 percent.
In fact, the bulk of those properties cover more than 10 acres, said John Egan, who researches and writes a blog about such information for LawnStarter.com, an online service that connects consumers with lawn care services — and is, of course, interested in broad expanses of lawns.
The recently released Census numbers for 2015 indicated that 13,700 homes in the Kansas City region are on lots ranging from 5 to 9.99 acres. But those are outnumbered by 31,300 homes on lots of 10 acres or more.
Some of the properties might be small farms, but thousands of area homeowners who don’t grow crops or livestock also live on a lot of land. And there’s plenty available in the area in a 7,256-square-mile region.
The closest city to Kansas City in the percentage of large lots is Cincinnati, at a little more than 6 percent, Egan said.
Diane Stafford: 816-234-4359, @kcstarstafford
Comments