Virgin Mobile USA lands a lease, and incentives, for its downtown KC relocation

Virgin Mobile USA on Wednesday announced the signing of a long-term lease at One Kansas City Place in downtown Kansas City, where it plans to eventually hire 100 employees.
The prepaid wireless brand, under Sprint Corp., announced last year that it would consolidate its offices in downtown Kansas City, at the time describing plans to hire more than 50 people. Since then, the company has operated out of temporary space in One Kansas City Place, the city’s tallest skyscraper at 1200 Main St.
Virgin Mobile will occupy 11,000-square-feet for its headquarters on another floor of the building, which has been under renovation to prepare for the company’s move-in this summer.
“In addition to the dense cluster of inventive companies located downtown, the cost of commercial real estate and salaries are more attractive in Kansas City relative to both coasts, especially in New Jersey and California where our former offices were based,” said Dow Draper, CEO of Virgin Mobile, in a written statement.
The company currently employs 27 full-time workers at its office here and plans to hire 33 more by the first half of this year.
Virgin Mobile qualified for $1.87 million in tax incentives under the Missouri Works program if the company hires 84 new positions over the next five years. Missouri Works allows companies to retain its employees’ withholding taxes for five to six years.
“Virgin Mobile seriously considered several major metro areas for its headquarters, but we made the case through a strong entreprenurial and tech community along with vibrant livability, proving that Kansas City was the best choice,” said Tim Cowden, president and CEO of the Kansas City Area Development Council, which assisted with Virgin Mobile’s move to downtown.
Steve Vockrodt: 816-234-4277, @st_vockrodt
Comments