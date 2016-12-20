Apartment complex gets rezoning OK near Kauffman Center

A plan to replace an industrial building near the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts with 228 apartment units atop a parking garage received rezoning approval Tuesday from the Kansas City Plan Commission.
The former Faultless Linen building and an adjacent surface parking lot at Broadway and West 19th Terrace in the West Crossroads area would be demolished. The project calls for three parking levels below six floors of apartments.
The plans by Opus Development Co. were submitted to City Hall in November. Redevelopment prospects for the closed Faultless properties had been sought in mid-2015, but action was slow to take off.
The plan commission heard one public comment against the plan from Steve Sutherlin, a property owner at 1941 Central. Sutherlin said the proposal didn’t provide enough parking spaces, given that “the parking situation in that area is already abysmal.”
The Opus plan seeks permission to provide 209 parking spaces, which is fewer than the 228 the city requires. The plan would use an exemption from the requirement by providing a bicycle parking area.
Sutherlin also questioned whether the apartment project would block views of the nearby Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.
John McGurk, attorney for Opus, said the developer wasn’t ready to say whether it will ask for public incentives. The City Council’s Planning, Zoning and Economic Development Committee will get the project for further consideration.
