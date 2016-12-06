Development

December 6, 2016 11:56 AM

Council approves Metcalf South demolition and development plan

By Roxie Hammill

A redevelopment plan for the 30 acres around the Metcalf South shopping center jumped through its final hoop Monday night, with congratulations from the Overland Park City Council.

Council members approved the final development plan for the $80 million project that will include a Lowe’s home improvement store plus smaller retailers.

The Metcalf South Mall, one of the area’s oldest shopping centers, would largely be demolished. The Sears store on the property — at Metcalf Avenue and 95th Street — would remain and is not part of the redevelopment plan.

Although the Metcalf South plan was not discussed before approval, Mayor Carl Gerlach invited project developer Owen Buckley, president of Lane4 Property Group, to the podium to receive applause from the council.

“The second life of Metcalf South will take off, and we are excited,” Gerlach said.

Buckley thanked council members and pledged to keep them apprised of construction timetables. At an August meeting, developers said they hoped to have the Lowe’s store open in spring 2018.

The redevelopment is expected to include the 165,000-square-foot Lowe’s, plus 13 smaller retailers around the perimeter near the existing Sears store. The final plan does not require public financing.

An earlier $324 million plan was withdrawn last summer after opposition surfaced from city planners and some neighbors.

