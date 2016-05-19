Kansas, Kansas City restaurant inspections for May 19

Here are area restaurants and grocery stores with 7 or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for 7 or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available):
▪ Cronin’s Bar & Grill, 12227 W. 87th St., Lenexa, had 10 priority violations during a May 12 routine inspection.
▪ Hy-Vee, 13550 W. 63rd St., Shawnee, had 9 priority violations during a May 4 follow-up inspection.
▪ Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs, 7933 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had 8 priority violations during a May 10 inspection for an expired license.
▪ Bonito Michoacan, 1150 Minnesota Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had 7 priority violations during a May 10 follow-up inspection.
▪ Danny’s Bar & Grill, 10940 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, Kan., had 7 priority violations during a May 10 follow-up inspection.
▪ Freebirds World Burrito, 7552 W. 119th St., Overland Park, had 7 priority violations during a May 10 routine inspection.
▪ Kansas Speedway, main production kitchen, 400 Speedway Blvd., Kansas City, Kan., had 7 priority violations during a May 6 routine inspection.
▪ Paul’s Drive-in, 1008 Osage, Kansas City, Kan., had 7 priority violations during a May 10 inspection for an expired license.
▪ Whole Foods, 14615 W. 119th St., Olathe, had 7 priority violations during a May 12 inspection for an expired license.
For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results
The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:
▪ Baja Betty’s Mexican Restaurant, 4702 N.E. Vivion Road, had 12 critical violations during a May 13 routine inspection. It had 8 critical violations during a May 17 follow-up inspection.
▪ Tokyo Japanese Steak House, 7-9 N.W. Barry Road, had 8 critical violations during a May 13 routine inspection.
For complete Kansas City area reports, visit: http://www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
