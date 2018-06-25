L'Occitane is closing its last KC area location

Just 18 months after pulling out of the Country Club Plaza, L’Occitane en Provence will shutter its last Kansas City area location, in Oak Park Mall.
The company sent out email blasts to its "valued customers" saying "it's time to bid adieu as we are closing the doors of our boutique. We have loved serving you here for 4 wonderful years." It directed customers to its website and offered a coupon for free shipping with any $25 purchase.
Store employees also told customers that Tuesday will be their last day of operations in the mall at 95th Street and Quivira Road in Overland Park. Company officials confirmed the closing but declined further comment.
L'Occitane also closed its Country Club Plaza store in early 2017 after a decade. At the time it issued this statement: "In 2017, L’Occitane will elevate their brick-and-mortar footprint nationwide and concentrate on creating more immersive and individualized shopping experiences in top retail markets. With our new flagship location in New York City’s Flatiron district as our model, L’Occitane will put more effort and resources into improving the in-store experience, expanding digital capabilities, and driving profitable growth."
The France-based L’Occitane chain manufactures and sells skin care, bath and hair products, fragrances and candles, many made with natural ingredients. Its products are sold on its website, as well as at Sephora stores and Sephora.com.
Comments