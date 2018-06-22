Urban Cafe is moving south on Troost, will be in food truck this summer

Just 18 months after opening, Urban Cafe has outgrown its spot at 4101 Troost Ave.
Owners Justin and Rashaun Clark closed the cafe Wednesday and will operate out of their food truck this summer. Menu items include vegan tacos, smoked pork belly sandwiches, coffee and more.
Then they will reopen the cafe later this year at 5500 Troost. The new space has higher foot traffic and a full kitchen so they can expand their menu.
In other news on Troost, Ruby Jean's Kitchen & Juicery opened at 3000 Troost in November, offering healthier menu items including cold-pressed juices, performance shakes, smoothies and salads.
Ruby Jean's said it will be opening a grab-and-go area in the North Kansas City YMCA starting July 7.
