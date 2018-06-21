Soon, you'll be able to order Huli Huli Chicken in Lawrence & Overland Park

Locally owned Hawaiian Bros Island Grill will bring a touch of the islands to Overland Park and Lawrence.
Two brothers from Oregon, Cameron and Tyler McNie, opened the first Hawaiian Bros Island Grill in Belton in February. They remodeled a former A&W/Long John Silver's location with drive-through.
Now they are doing the same with a former A&W/Long John Silver's, at 1503 W. 23rd St. in Lawrence, for an Aug. 1 opening.
They also plan an early 2019 opening in a former Boston Market at 12120 College Blvd., Overland Park.
Their investment partner, Worcester Investments in Kansas City, handles the real estate development on the projects. The three brothers behind Worcester — Paul, Jesse and Joel Worcester — grew up with the McNies in Eugene, Ore.
Hawaiian Bros features a Hawaiian-inspired island décor and menu that includes its signature teriyaki chicken dish, Huli Huli Chicken.
Hawaiian Bros specializes in the plate lunches that come with two scoops of white rice, one scoop of macaroni salad and one portion of meat (or grilled vegetables) in the classic size for $8.50. It also has small plates for $6.50 and large plates for $11.50, as well as sandwiches and sides including pineapple.
Its slogan: "I ola no ke kino i ka mā’ona o ka ‘ōpū" (translated as "the body enjoys health when the stomach is well filled").
