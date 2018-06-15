Kansas, Kansas City restaurant & grocery store health inspections for June 15

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available):
▪ Johnny's Italian Steakhouse, 12080 S. Strang Line Road, Olathe, had 12 priority violations during a March 21 routine inspection. It had two priority violations during an April 5 follow-up inspection.
▪ Cactus Grill, Camelot Court, 11849 Roe Ave., Leawood, had 12 priority violations during an April 30 inspection following a complaint. It had nine priority violations during a May 16 follow-up inspection.
▪ Hy-Vee, 14955 W. 151st St., Olathe, had 11 priority violations during a May 1 follow-up inspection.
▪ Paleterias Tropicana, 2160 W. 39th Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had 11 priority violations during a May 24 routine inspection.
▪ Urban Table, Corinth Square, 8232 Mission Road, Prairie Village, had 11 priority violations during a May 3 inspection following a complaint. It had three priority violations during a May 16 follow-up inspection.
▪ McKeever's Price Chopper, 19601 W. 101st St., Lenexa, had 10 priority violations during a May 25 routine inspection. It had one priority violation during a June 5 follow-up inspection.
▪ Twisted Fresh, 11737 College Blvd., Overland Park, had nine priority violations during an April 26 inspection following complaint. It had two priority violations during a May 8 follow-up inspection.
▪ Big Grill & More, 501 N. Sixth St., Kansas City, Kan., had eight priority violations during a May 3 routine inspection. It had no priority violations during a May 17 follow-up inspection.
▪ Dairy Queen, 11904 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee, had eight priority violations during a May 3 routine inspection. It had one priority violation during a May 15 follow-up inspection.
▪ Hen House, 11930 College Blvd., Overland Park, had eight priority violations during an April 26 routine inspection.
▪ Hopps Catering, 9112 Cody St., Overland Park, had eight priority violations during an April 30 routine inspection. It had five priority violations during a May 15 follow-up inspection.
▪ Sutera's, 22716 Midland Drive, Shawnee, had eight priority violations during a May 30 follow-up inspection.
▪ Downtown Diner, 409 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, had seven priority violations during an April 26 routine inspection. It had four priority violations during a May 22 follow-up inspection.
▪ Epic Buffet, Kansas Speedway, 777 Hollywood Casino Blvd., Kansas City, Kan., had seven priority violations during a May 25 routine inspection. It had one priority violation during a June 8 follow-up inspection.
▪ Golden Corral, 13440 S. Blackbob Road, Olathe, had seven priority violations during a May 1 inspection following a complaint. It had three priority violations during a May 15 follow-up inspection.
▪ Hong Kong Star, 918 E. Old 56 Highway, Olathe, had seven priority violations during an April 25 routine inspection. It had one priority violation during a May 7 follow-up inspection.
The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:
▪ Thai House, 9938 Holmes Road, had 11 critical violations during a May 15 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a May 21 follow-up inspection.
▪ New China, 8781 Blue Ridge Blvd., had 10 critical violations during a May 8 inspection following a complaint. It had one critical violation during a May 15 follow-up inspection.
For complete Kansas City area reports, visit: www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.
