The Country Club Plaza shuffle continues: Capital Grille, Tesla

After shuffling a few retailers around earlier this year, the Country Club Plaza appears to have plans to shuffle more.
A work permit has been filed with the city for Capital Grille at Country Club Plaza for a space at 4764 Broadway, former home of Williams-Sonoma.
Officials with The Capital Grille previously issued this statement: “We’re excited about the changes taking place and we look forward to remaining a key part of the Plaza. We don’t have specific details to share at this time, but at no time will we close our restaurant. We will continue to operate in our current location, and we’ll provide further information at the appropriate time."
While the permit has been issued, a Capital Grille official reached on Tuesday said the lease hasn't been signed for the Williams-Sonoma space.
Another tenant, Tesla, also has a work permit for 450 Nichols Road under "Country Club Plaza Tesla" and now has its logo on the front of the building with "Opening soon summer 2018." Tesla officials declined to comment.
Plaza officials declined to comment on any Capital Grille or Tesla relocations, referring questions to the companies.
Capital Grille opened at 4740 Jefferson St. in early 2001, replacing Jules which had replaced Bristol Bar & Grill.
If Capital Grille relocates that would free up the west side of the Plaza.
Bank of America at 4720 Jefferson is relocating to the former Standard Style space at 451 W. 47th St. by this fall. Its neighbor, Blanc Burgers + Bottles, has been dark for more than four years.
Nordstrom's 116,000-square-foot store won't open on the Plaza until 2021. Neither the retailer nor Plaza officials will confirm a site.
