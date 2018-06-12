After more than 30 years and three locations, KC retailer is shutting its doors

After more than 30 years of celebrating "all things Irish," the owners of Sheehan's Irish Imports are retiring.
"It has been a little hard to keep up with internet sales. You can get anything off the internet," said Molly Sheehan Corkill, who owns the shop with her sister, Katy Sheehan Morris.
"You just can't compete — the prices, the no-tax, free shipping. When you are a brick-and-mortar store, with the overhead, it is harder to compete with someone with a warehouse."
Their mother, the late Peggy Sheehan, started selling imported Irish hand-crafted items out of her south Kansas City home in 1985.
Within a couple of years her "hobby" had grown so much she expanded Sheehan's Irish Imports into a Westport retail space with two of her daughters — Sheehan Morris and Sheehan Corkill.
In 1989, they relocated the shop to a much larger space in the West Plaza. But when that building was sold nearly three years ago, they moved to 410 E. Gregory Blvd. in Waldo. Their mother had died just a few months before the move.
Now the sisters plan to retire and will shutter Sheehan's on June 30. During their closing sale, items are 40 percent off — woolens, baptismal gowns and other children's clothing, Irish name histories and coats of arms. Fixtures also are for sale.
After six-day work weeks — seven during the holidays — the sisters plan to enjoy time with their families in the Ozarks.
"People ask, 'Are you going to travel?' I've been traveling for 33 years on buying trips and tours. I'm taking a rest for awhile," Sheehan Corkill said.
Locally owned KC Needlepoint, at 105 E. Gregory Blvd., has outgrown its space and plans to relocate to the Sheehan's spot in August.
