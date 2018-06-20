Kansas, Kansas City restaurant and grocery store health inspections for June 20

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available):
▪ China Inn, 13412 College Blvd., Lenexa, had 16 priority violations during a May 30 standardization inspection. It had one priority violation during a June 14 follow-up inspection.
▪ Tortilla Ranch, 8617 College Blvd., Overland Park, had 16 priority violations during a May 31 standardization inspection. It had one priority violation during a June 14 follow-up inspection.
▪ Chinese Palace, 10136 W. 119th St., Overland Park. had 16 priority violations during a May 17 routine inspection.
▪ Roosters Neighborhood Bar & Grill, 808 E. Main St., Gardner, had 11 priority violations during a May 29 standardization inspection. It had two priority violations during a June 11 follow-up inspection.
▪ Fiesta Mexican Grill & Cantina, 12200 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, had 10 priority violations during a May 17 licensing inspection. It had seven priority violations during a May 30 follow-up inspection.
▪ Lucky Garden, 32663 W. 83rd St., De Soto, had 10 priority violations during a May 16 follow-up inspection.
▪ Happy Foods North, 5420 Leavenworth Road, Kansas City, Kan., had nine priority violations during a May 14 inspection following a complaint. It had one priority violation during a May 31 follow-up inspection.
▪ Tea Garden, 12755 S. Mur-len, Suite B-4, Olathe, had nine priority violations during a May 22 routine inspection. It had four priority violations during a June 11 follow-up inspection.
▪ Bristol Bar & Grill, Town Center Plaza, 5400 W. 119th St., Leawood, had eight priority violations during a May 15 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Carniceria La Obrera, 309 N. Seventh St., Kansas City, Kan., had eight priority violations during a May 7 licensing inspection.
▪ Lutfi's Fried Fish, 7704 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had eight priority violations during a May 16 routine inspection.
▪ Turn 2, Hollywood Casino, Kansas Speedway, 777 Hollywood Casino Blvd., Kansas City, Kan., had eight priority violations during a June 1 routine inspection.
▪ Happy Foods West, 6700 Kaw Drive, Kansas City, Kan., had seven priority violations during a May 16 inspection following a complaint.
▪ One Stop N Shop, 901 Minnesota Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had seven priority violations during a May 9 licensing inspection.
▪Perkins, 2000 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, had seven priority violations during a May 30 standardization inspection.
The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:
▪ Fric & Frac, 1700 W. 39th St., had eight critical violations during a June 8 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a June 11 follow-up inspection.
▪ Price Chopper, deli, 8700 E. 63rd St., had seven critical violations during a June 4 routine inspection. It had one critical violation during a June 12 follow-up inspection.
For complete Kansas City area reports, visit: www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.
