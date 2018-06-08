Downtown's Kilo Charlie in Hotel Phillips rebrands with local coffee, expanded menu

Hotel Phillips Kansas City, Curio Collection introduced a $20 million renovation in early 2017, designed to return the 1931 era hotel to its "golden era."
Among the changes was the new Kilo Charlie coffee bar. Hotel Phillips' owner, Chicago-based Arbor Lodging Partners, teamed up with Philadelphia-based La Colombe Coffee Roasters in the space, which has floor-to-ceiling windows looking out on 12th Street.
Arbor said La Colombe's owner traveled the world to bring high-quality global beans stateside.
But now Arbor has rebranded the coffee shop as Kilo Charlie, a coffee story by Parisi Artisan Coffee.
"We just found that the Kansas City market wasn't that familiar with the brand," said Theresa O'Leary, spokeswoman for Hotel Phillips. "It was great and all but people in Kansas City really like local products."
Kilo Charlie also expanded its menu to include smoothies and grab-n-go sandwiches, salads, oatmeal and snacks.
It will have a grand reopening party starting with a ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m. June 14 at 106 W. 12th St.
People will be able to sample the new beverage menu, which features an exclusive Parisi blend of Costa Rican and Ethiopian coffee beans, a Nitro draft infused with Tom's Town Distilling Co.'s Pendergast's Royal Gold Bourbon, smoothies and other drinks and refreshments.
There also will be prize drawings every hour until 4 p.m., including two grand prizes: a free Kilo Charlie coffee daily for a year and a night stay at the Hotel Phillips.
In other downtown coffee shop news, a Roasterie Cafe also is scheduled to open this summer at 1301 Main St., in the H&R Block World Headquarters building.
