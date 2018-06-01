Plaza update: from Eddie Bauer to women's store selling kimonos, rompers, jumpsuits

Altar'd State, a Maryville, Tenn.-based clothing and home decor chain, is coming to the Country Club Plaza.
It is taking the former Eddie Bauer space at 436 Nichols Road for a summer opening.
Plaza officials referred calls to Altar'd State; its officials didn't return phone calls.
Altar'd State said its customers are women whether they are "16 or 60" who want to express their personality in stylish, comfortable and trendy clothes, shoes and accessories. Items include jumpsuits, kimonos, sleep shorts, rompers, maxi dresses, sundresses, sunglasses, jewelry, hand towels, picture frames, coasters and pillows.
Its mission statement: "Serving as an inspiration, empowering others by giving more than we receive, we stand out for good to glorify God." It also takes prayer requests online.
The first store opened in late 2009 and it currently has more than 80 locations, including in Leawood's Town Center Plaza and the Northland's Zona Rosa.
Eddie Bauer at the Plaza closed in early May.
Comments