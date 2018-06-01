Roasterie Cafe will host open house at its new downtown location

A Roasterie Cafe sign has been up on the H&R Block World Headquarters building in downtown Kansas City for a few days.
Now the Kansas City company is confirming it will open in the 1,500-square-foot space at the southeast corner of 13th and Main streets this summer. The cafe will serve air-roasted coffee and specialty drinks, including teas, cold brew and nitro cold brew, pastries and grab-and-go snacks.
It will seat 22 people inside and a dozen on the patio. It will be operated by Syracuse, N.Y.-based American Dining Creations, which also oversees the Chopping Block Restaurant, H&R Block's cafeteria. The restaurant also is open to the public.
Starbucks was the original tenant in the new Roasterie space after H&R Block opened in late 2006. Then Tea Drops replaced it.
It will be the 10th area Roasterie Cafe, which also has locations in Brookside, midtown, the Crossroads, the West Side, Leawood, Westwood, Children's Mercy Hospital on Gillham and Lenexa Public Market. It also has a drive-thru on Southwest Boulevard.
This is the second Roasterie and H&R Block collaboration. A cafe with drive-thru opened in an H&R Block tax office at 4231 Main St. in late 2017. The two businesses divided the 4,000-square-foot space.
At the time, H&R Block said the "collaboration between the two Kansas City-born companies is the fruit of a decades-long mentorship between their two founders: Henry W. Bloch, co-founder and honorary chairman of H&R Block, and Danny O’Neill, founder of The Roasterie."
On Wednesday, June 6, American Dining Creations and the Roasterie will hold a "Block Party" with free food and coffee samples in the H&R Block lobby from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
