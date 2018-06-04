Kansas, Kansas City restaurant, grocery store health inspections for June 4

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available). Last month, a fire burned the roof of Kansas State University's Hale Library, where the servers are located, and the department had to wait to get into the building, so reports have not been available until now.
▪ Price Chopper, 7201 W. 151st St., Overland Park, had 12 priority violations during a May 9 follow-up inspection.
▪ Einstein Bros Bagels, 8600 College Blvd., Overland Park, had 11 priority violations during a May 6 inspection following a complaint. It had 10 priority violations during a May 16 follow-up inspection.
▪ Superstore, 13815 Polfer Road, Kansas City, Kan., had 10 priority violations during a May 9 routine inspection. It had one priority violation during a May 22 follow-up inspection.
▪ B's BBQ & Soul Food, 2110 N. 18th St., Kansas City, Kan., had nine priority violations during a May 17 inspection for an expired license. It had no priority violations during a May 21 follow-up inspection.
▪ The Mockingbird Lounge, 204 Orchard St., Kansas City, Kan., had nine priority violations during a May 19 inspection for an expired license. It had one priority violation during a May 21 follow-up inspection.
▪ Shadow Glen Golf Club, 26000 Shadow Glen Drive, Olathe, had nine priority violations during a May 6 routine inspection. It had three priority violations during a May 22 follow-up inspection.
▪ Caffetteria Modern Cafe & Marketplace, 25 on the Mall, Prairie Village Shopping Center, Prairie Village, had eight priority violations during a May 8 first operational inspection after licensing. It had one priority violation during a May 18 follow-up inspection.
▪ Chili's Grill & Bar, 15305 W. 67th St., Shawnee, had eight priority violations during a May 9 inspection following a complaint. It had five priority violations during a May 21 follow-up inspection.
▪ China Buffet Mongolian BBQ, 2030 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, had eight priority violations during a May 6 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Casey's General Store, 13000 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had seven priority violations during a May 18 routine inspection.
▪ New China Town, 6854 Johnson Drive, Mission, had seven priority violations during a May 17 inspection following a complaint.
For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results
The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:
▪ J's Fish and Chicken Market, 5412 Prospect Ave., had 13 critical violations during a May 4 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a May 5 follow-up inspection.
▪ J's Fish and Chicken Market, 2831 Prospect Ave, had nine priority violations during a May 15 inspection following a complaint. It had one critical violation during a May 25 follow-up inspection.
▪ Whole Foods Market, restaurant/deli, 301 E. 51st St., had nine critical violations during a May 3 pre-operational inspection. It had no critical violations during a May 9 follow-up inspection.
The Whole Foods retail operation had eight critical violations during a May 3 pre-operational inspection. It had no critical violations during a May 11 follow-up inspection.
▪ The Classic Cup Cafe, Country Club Plaza, 301 W. 47th St., had seven critical violations during a May 15 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a May 25 follow-up inspection and no critical violations during a May 30 follow-up inspection.
For complete Kansas City area reports, visit: www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.
