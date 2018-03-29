Kansas City Westport bar temporarily shuts down

Westport's Snow & Co. has temporarily shut down.
Jerry Nevins, a partner in the frozen cocktail bar and eatery, said the owners wanted to concentrate on their new product line, Snow Pops, an adult popsicle containing a 6.7 percent alcohol content. But he said legalities with the liquor license make it harder to have a retail license and operate a wholesale company making alcoholic products.
"It can be done but there are simpler ways to do it," Nevins said.
Nevins said one option was to have another company take over management.
He said he had an agreement with the owners of Repeal 18th Bar & Bistro in North Kansas City to oversee both Snow & Co. and its downstairs bar. He said Repeal 18th reopened the downstairs bar as Shiddy Bar in early February, but then walked away from both operations in early March.
Ed Collins, partner in Repeal 18th, said: "We walked away from that. We never actually had an active contract but we were never able to come to terms on a deal. We are letting the lawyers talk to each other. But we wish (Snow & Co.) the best in the future."
Collins declined further comment. Snow & Co.'s landlord also declined to comment.
Nevins said he is considering reopening Snow & Co. or trying a new concept in the space.
The owner of Johnny Kaw's also is looking at the Snow & Co. space for a possible third Westport concept. A Johnny Kaw's Bar & Grill operates at 504 Westport Road and a Johnny Kaw's Yard Bar is taking the Ernie Bigg's Dueling Piano Bar space at 4115 Mill St., as well as the former Panera Bread space.
Snow & Co. started in late 2011 in the Crossroads and moved to Westport in May 2017. It also had a Gladstone location for a couple years but that location has closed.
