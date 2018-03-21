Health code violations temporarily close Leawood restaurant

The Kansas Department of Agriculture has temporarily shut down Tavern at Mission Farms for health code violations.
While the inspection hasn't yet posted on the department's website, Tavern owner Kelly Manning said he had seven violations and most were repeat violations.
"We work as hard as any restaurant to ensure we handle all of our food products with the utmost care," Manning said. "Although we respect their decision, we don't agree with it."
Tavern at Mission Farms will be closed until April 3 while it takes time to "retrain, refocus and reinvigorate" its nearly 70 employees and prepare for the launch of its new spring menu, he said.
The seven Tavern violations:
▪ An employee handled soiled dishes, rinsed them off and loaded them into the dishwasher. But then he immediately handled clean silverware without washing his hands between tasks.
▪ A can of whipped cream did not have a date when it was opened. The whipped cream was discarded.
▪ A gallon of milk was held at 53 degrees when it should have been held at 41 degrees or less (a repeat violation).
▪ A plastic container had a cracked rim (a repeat violation). The container was discarded.
▪ A reach-in cooler in the server beverage area was not at the correct temperature (a repeat violation).
▪ Six metal pans were stored as clean but had visible food debris (a repeat violation). The pans were rewashed.
▪ A container of risotto was prepared March 13 was held one day over the seven-day limit (a repeat violation). The risotto was discarded.
Manning said he will pay his employees through the shutdown, and he directed customers to his Tavern in the Village in the Prairie Village Shopping Center.
Tavern in the Village opened in early 2011. The Leawood location opened in mid-2012 at 10681 Mission Road, serving such items as grilled pork Porterhouse, pan seared sea scallops, Tavern Asian chicken with sweet soy reduction and coconut curry sauce, and beef Stroganoff.
