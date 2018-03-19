Ax throwing sports bar concept coming to Leawood

Less than five months after opening in the West Bottoms, Blade & Timber is already drawing customers from across the metro.
So owners Matt Baysinger and Ryan Henrich have signed a lease for a second location and are looking for a third.
Blade & Timber is scheduled to open May 1 in Town Center Plaza, 5203 W. 117th St., Leawood, in the former Mark's Rugs space. Town Center Plaza confirmed the opening.
At Blade & Timber, customers enter a walled lane and pick up an ax (gripping the handle thumb over thumb like a golf club). They then lift it above their head and lean in with their body as they aim for a target about 12 to 15 feet away.
Just like in darts, they want to make a bull's-eye.
"It is something that people think they could never do and in an hour, with some training, they can become proficient," Henrich said.
Fees vary by time and date, but $20 an hour for one player. Discounts are available for more players and longer play times. It has a sports bar atmosphere with lounge areas and multiple TVs. The West Bottoms location will soon serve beer, and the Leawood location will serve beer when it opens.
The owners are looking at about a dozen cities for expansion, including Honolulu, where they operate Breakout Waikiki, one of their six Breakout escape room centers. But they wanted to make sure to have Kansas City covered first with enough Blade & Timber locations.
"The response has been overwhelming. We are busy most nights and packed Friday, Saturday, Sunday," Henrich said.
