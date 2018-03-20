Restaurant and grocery store inspections for March 20

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available):
▪El Rio Bravo Supermarket, 11 S. 10th St., Kansas City, Kan., had 20 priority violations during a March 14 routine inspection.
▪ Hy-Vee, 18101 W. 119th St., Olathe, had 15 priority violations during a March 13 routine inspection.
▪ Hen House Market, 13600 Blackbob Road, Olathe, had 14 priority violations during a March 13 routine inspection.
▪ Talk of the Town Grill & Bar, 5201 W. 135th St., Leawood, had 13 priority violations during a March 13 routine inspection.
▪ Walmart, 395 N. Kansas 7, Olathe, had 13 priority violations during a March 14 routine inspection.
▪ McLain's Market, 10695 Roe Ave., Overland Park, had 12 priority violations during a March 14 routine inspection.
▪ Texas Roadhouse, 11973 S. Strang Line Road, Olathe, had 12 priority violations during a March 12 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Pegah's Family Restaurant, 11005 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, had 11 priority violations during a March 14 routine inspection.
▪ Anna's BLD Bistro, 2959 N. Seventh St. Trafficway, Kansas City, Kan., had 10 priority violations during a March 13 routine inspection.
▪ Hereford House, 17244 Midland Drive, Shawnee, had 10 priority violations during a March 13 routine inspection.
▪ Tatsu's French Restaurant, 4603 W. 90th St., Prairie Village, had 10 priority violations during a March 15 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Mi Ranchito, 964 S. Harrison, Olathe, had nine priority violations during a March 12 routine inspection.
▪ Muscle Maker Grill, 14967 W. 119th St., Olathe, had nine priority violations during a March 14 routine inspection.
▪ Wyandot BBQ, 8441 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had nine priority violations during a March 6 routine inspection.
▪ Dos Reales Mexican Restaurant, 8841 W. 75th St., Overland Park, had eight priority violations during a March 15 routine inspection.
▪ Kolache Factory, 13103 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee, had eight priority violations during a March 13 follow-up inspection.
▪ Marceli's Banquet Hall & Catering, 1031 New Hampshire St., Lawrence, had eight priority violations during a March 6 routine inspection.
▪ Ronnie's Restaurant, 12812 W.87th St., Lenexa, had eight priority violations during a March 1 follow-up inspection.
▪ Harps Food Store, 34040 Commerce Drive, De Soto, had seven priority violations during a March 9 routine inspection.
▪ Pilot, 4510 Kansas Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had seven priority violations during a March 5 routine inspection.
▪ Wolf Creek golf course, 18695 Lackman Road, Olathe, had seven priority violations during a March 6 routine inspection.
For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results
The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:
▪ Carmen's Cafe, 6307 Brookside Plaza,had 12 critical violations during a March 15 routine inspection.
▪ Spin Neapolitan Pizza, 6100 N.W. 63rd Terrace, had seven critical violations during a Feb. 21 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Feb. 27 follow-up inspection.
For complete Kansas City area reports, visit: www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
