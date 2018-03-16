Kansas restaurant and grocery store inspections for March 16

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority health code violations in Kansas. Kansas City restaurants with seven or more critical violations weren't available this week.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspections or shortly thereafter. If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available):
▪ Story, 3931 W. 69th Terrace, Prairie Village, had 11 priority violations during a March 7 routine inspection.
▪ Korma Sutra, 12112 W. 87th St. Parkway, Lenexa, had 10 priority violations during a March 9 inspection following a complaint.
▪ La Bodega, Town Center Crossing, 4311 W. 119th St., Leawood, had 10 priority violations during a March 7 inspection following a complaint.
▪ MeMa’s Bakery, 7720 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had 10 priority violations during a March 7 routine inspection.
▪ Wallaby’s Grill & Pub, 9562 Lackman Road, Lenexa, had 10 priority violations during a March 7 inspection following a complaint.
▪ China Rose, 9536 Antioch Road, Overland Park, had nine priority violations during a March 8 follow-up inspection.
▪ Pegah’s Family Restaurant, 5354 Roberts St., Shawnee, had nine priority violations during a March 7 follow-up inspection.
▪ Casey’s General Store, 18315 Gardner Road, Gardner, had seven priority violations during a March 9 routine inspection.
▪ First Watch, 15289 W. 119th St., Olathe, had seven priority violations during a March 7 inspection following a complaint.
