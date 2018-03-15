KC restaurant & brewery March updates: What’s coming, what’s open and what’s closed

Coming soon
▪ Afterword Tavern & Shelves, bookshop, bar and cafe, 1834 Grand Blvd. May opening scheduled.
▪ Andy’s Frozen Custard plans to open in the redeveloped Metcalf South, now known as 95Metcalf South, at 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park, and at 10641 State Line Road. Fall openings.
▪ Blue Moose Bar & Grill, Red Bridge Shopping Center, 11134 Holmes Road. It will have a March 17, St. Patrick's Day preview party, and then a soft opening March 23. It officially opens March 26.
▪ Broadway Deli, 2101 Broadway. Late April or early May.
▪ Caleb’s, breakfast and lunch, Red Bridge Shopping Center, Red Bridge and Holmes. Summer opening planned.
▪ Caramelo, tortilleria, 1901 Massachusetts St., Suite F, Lawrence. This summer.
▪ The Campground Bar & Grill, 8 Westport Road. No opening date was available.
▪ City Barrel Brewing Co., 1916 Grand Blvd. Late 2018 opening.
▪ Coach's hopes to open at 9201 Wornall Road.
▪ Cracker Barrel, 6751 E. 163rd St., Belton, according to the city.
▪ Crows Coffee, Red Bridge Shopping Center, 535 E. Red Bridge Road. Opening scheduled for the week of March 26.
▪ Dunkin' Donuts, Kauffman Stadium, Concession stand on the first-base side and two carts. A new franchisee also has signed an agreement to open three locations and is currently looking in Sedalia and Warrensburg for a 2019 opening, but also is looking at sites in Kansas City.
▪ Farina by Michael Smith, 1901 Baltimore Ave. Late 2018 opening.
▪ First Watch, 9102 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. (Relocating from 7305 W. 95th St., Overland Park on April 16).
▪ Flow House, Interstate 35 and Armour Road. July opening.
▪ Flying Horse Taproom, 600 E. 63rd St., in a building that houses its sister business, Brookside Wine & Spirits. Spring opening.
▪ Fox and Pearl, 2143 Summit St., by the owners of Hank Charcuterie in Lawrence. September opening.
▪ Freezing Rolls, BluHawk in Overland Park, Legends Outlets in Kansas City, Kan., and Ward Parkway Restaurant Pavilion. No opening dates were available.
▪ Freshwater, 3711 Summit St. This spring.
▪ Fuji Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar, Best Host Inn Plaza, 5701 Longview Road. By late April.
▪ Golden Ox, West Bottoms, 1600 Genessee St. Early 2018 opening scheduled.
▪ Grinders, 733 New Hampshire, Lawrence. April 1 opening.
▪ Hurts Donut Co., Ward Parkway Restaurant Pavilion, 8807 State Line Road. May opening.
▪ Johnny Kaw's Yard Bar, 4115 Mill St., Westport. Summer opening.
▪ Kneaders Bakery & Cafe, 12180 Blue Valley Parkway, Overland Park. Late March opening planned.
▪ KOBI-Q, a Korean restaurant, Asian grill and bar, 1531 Grand Blvd. Early April.
▪ Made in KC Eats, food truck patio, 509 E. 18th St., plans to open this spring. Three or four food trucks would set up for lunch Fridays and Saturdays. It also will have a shipping container bar.
▪ McLain’s Market and Deli, 1420 Crescent Road, Lawrence. McLain’s said there have been construction delays so no opening date was available.
▪ Mean Mule Distilling Co., 1733 Locust St. Late April.
▪ Meshuggah Bagels on the first floor of One Light Luxury Apartments in the Power & Light District. Spring opening scheduled.
▪ Mission Taco Joint, 5060 Main St. No opening date was available.
▪ Novel, 1927 McGee St. It plans to close at its current location at 815 W. 17th St. on March 24 and reopen at 1927 McGee on April 5.
▪ Panera Bread, 1211 E. North Ave., Belton, (in the former Bob Evans space), according to the city of Belton.
▪ Parlor KC, formerly known as RedWether food hall, 1707 Locust St. Mid-2018 opening. It is looking for seven local chefs who want to try new concepts.
▪ The Pearl, 1744 Broadway. Coda formerly occupied the space. No opening date was available.
▪ Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe, 25 E. 12th St. No opening date was available.
▪ Ragazza Main, 4301 Main St. Late summer.
▪ Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, 8501 N.W. Prairie View Road. April opening planned.
▪ The Reef, 9600 N.W. Polo Drive. Opening soon.
▪ Rock-afire, arcade bar, 334 E. 31st St. Early April opening.
▪ Scooter's, 805 S.W. Missouri 150, Lee's Summit. March 16 opening.
▪ Shack Breakfast & Lunch, 7218 College Blvd., Overland Park, and 7940 W. 135th St., Overland Park. Early-to-mid spring openings.
▪ Shake Shack, Country Club Plaza, 239 W. 47th St. Fall opening.
▪ Somerset Ridge Wine & Cider Bar inside Rosehill Gardens at 311 E. 135th St. by Somerset Ridge Vineyard & Winery in Paola. Opening this spring.
▪ Starbucks, 6304 Brookside Plaza. A late April, early May opening is scheduled.
▪ Summit Grill, 601 N.E. 70th St., Gladstone. Late summer 2018.
The Summit Grill owners also plan a new seafood concept for the former 810 Zone, in SummitWoods Crossing at 1672 N.W. Chipman Road, this summer.
▪ The Sundry, 10000 Marshall Drive in Lenexa, and in Commerce Tower, 911 Main St. No opening dates were available.
▪ Sweet and Simple, Brookside, 326 W. 63rd St. Late March or early April opening.
▪ Tanner’s Bar & Grill, 39Rainbow development, at 39th and Rainbow Boulevard in Kansas City, Kan. By the end of the month.
▪ Touring Taps, a mobile craft beer bar in a vintage Coors beer van, will soon roll out for private events, festivals, barbecue competition and concerts. It started in July 2017 as a rental operation but will now sell and serve beer.
▪ Tribe, a “communal” concept — shared plates, cocktails and beers in glasses or pitchers and communal seating, 316 Delaware St. By late March.
▪ Tropical Smoothie Cafe, BluHawk, 159th Street and Antioch Road, Overland Park. No opening date was available.
▪ True Food Kitchen, Country Club Plaza, 4749 Pennyslvania Ave. Early 2019 opening.
▪ Vitality Bowls, Town Center Plaza, 11828 Roe Ave., Leawood. March 15 opening.
▪ Wahlburgers is teaming up with Hy-Vee to open 26 restaurants, as well as in the 84 Hy-Vee Market Grille locations. No opening dates were available.
▪ Waldo Thai Place, 8431-8438 Wornall Road. No opening date was available.
▪ Wing It On is looking at Shawnee locations.
▪ Zavino, an Italian-themed restaurant, Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City, 3200 Ameristar Drive. No opening date was available.
▪ Zoës Kitchen, Town Center Crossing, 4343 W. 119th St., Leawood, in part of the former Drunken Fish space. Early April opening.
▪ Brookside Barrio, 6227 Brookside Plaza.
▪ Caffetteria, Prairie Village Shopping Center, 71st and Mission Road, Prairie Village. March 14 opening.
▪ Casual Animal Brewing Co., 1725 McGee St.
▪ County Line Ice House, Power & Light District, 100 E. 14th St.
▪ Doughnut Lounge, 1250 Burlington St., North Kansas City.
▪ Freezing Moo Rolling Ice Cream, 13123 State Line Road.
▪ GG's Barbacoa Cafe, breakfast cafe, 201 S. Seventh, St., Kansas City, Kan.
▪ Jersey Mike’s Subs, BluHawk, 15901 Antioch Road, Overland Park.
▪ Lunch Box East Bottoms, 1010 E. First St. It also has a location in the West Bottoms.
▪ Mariposa, juice bar in Silks & Poles Aerial Fitness, Red Bridge Shopping Center, 508 E. 112th St.
▪ Midtown Kava, 1415D W. 39th St.
▪ Namaste India Groceries, 6741 W. 119th St., Overland Park.
▪ Pepino Loco Mexican Snacks, 411 S. Parker St., Olathe.
▪ Pho La La, 44 N.E. Sycamore St., Lee’s Summit.
▪ Ron Rico Puerto Rican Restaurant & Rum Bar, 404 E. 18th St.
▪ Shelia's Grinder Shop, 204 Westport Road.
▪ Strange Days Brewing Co., 316 Oak St.
▪ Three Bees Pottery & Coffee Shop, 925 Southwest Blvd., Kansas City, Kan.
Closings
▪ Ernie Biggs Piano Bar, Westport, 4115 Mill St. , will close March 31 after more than 10 years.
▪ First Watch, 7305 W. 95th St., Overland Park, will close April 8 and relocate to 9102 Metcalf Ave. on April 16.
▪ Hank Charcuterie, 1900 Massachusetts, Lawrence. May 20 closing to open a new Kansas City location called Fox and Pearl.
▪ Longhorn Steakhouse, Camelot Court, 4500 W. 119th St., Leawood. Closed Feb. 17.
▪ Plaza III The Steakhouse, 4749 Pennysylvania Ave.
▪ Runza, 6751 Johnson Drive, Mission.
▪ Simple Science Juices, Brookside, 112 W. 63rd St.
▪ Ted's Cafe Escondido has closed its restaurants at 8300 N. Booth Ave. in the Northland and at 7001 W. 135th St. in Overland Park. It still has an area location in Lee's Summit.
