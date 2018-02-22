National doughnut chain opening at Kauffman Stadium this season

Dunkin’ Donuts is coming to Kauffman Stadium this season.
It will have a concession stand on the first-base side and two carts in other parts of the stadium yet to be determined. It will serve coffee, coffee drinks, hot chocolate and doughnuts.
The Royals also will sell a 20-ounce commemorative cup that can be refilled for 99 cents at any Dunkin’ Donuts location. Prices for the cups and other items were not available yet.
“They started a test market of sorts in the press box last year and the beat writers did not complain about the coffee so we knew we had a hit,” said Toby Cook, spokesman for the Royals.
Never miss a local story.
Dunkin’ Donuts franchisees opened more than 85 nontraditional locations across the country in 2017, including in a dozen rest stops and travel centers, hotels, at the University of Hawaii, Chicago Midway International Airport and in three Price Choppers in the Kansas City area.
Along with Kauffman, Dunkin’ Donuts also plans to open 20 more travel center locations this year.
In a statement, Chris Burr, director of nontraditional development for Dunkin’ Brands, said the nontraditional locations provide “convenience and service to the on-the-go customer.”
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
Comments