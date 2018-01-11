Waldo site set for redevelopment and new retail, service and office tenants

A building that had long housed Waldo Antiques will soon be demolished and the site redeveloped.
Diane Botwin, Myron Haith and Stuart Kahn formed Waldo Ice House LLC to purchase the property, at 226 W. 75th St., in early 2017 for an undisclosed price. Waldo Antiques closed in late 2017.
The partners said the building is beyond repair so they are working with El Dorado Inc. and A.L. Huber General Contractor on a design for a new 10,200-square-foot building. They hope to complete the project this year for retail, service and office tenants.
Never miss a local story.
Botwin said her “30-year philosophy” is to develop smaller projects to meet neighborhood needs. They include Waldo buildings housing Boru Ramen, Crows Coffee, Johnny Kaw’s Bar & Grill and Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
Comments