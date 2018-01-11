KC restaurant & brewery updates for January: What’s coming, what’s open & what’s closed

More Videos 2:24 Toy store owner seeks new home for vintage lunch box collection Pause 0:57 Watch the sunrise over the Country Club Plaza 3:30 Three Red Door burgers to try on burger night 0:42 Confession to an affair, but denial of blackmail allegations 2:11 Sisters put meat on the table with their guns 1:03 Barack Obama on David Letterman's new Netflix show (teaser clip) 0:32 Watch: Prius tries to outrun flash flooding coming down hill in Burbank, Ca. 3:00 Gov. Eric Greitens called for tax cuts at State of the State speech 0:48 Tide Pods: the new Internet challenge 2:33 Arkansas police release footage of fatal shooting of teen Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Neighborhood taproom adds to East 63rd Street revitalization BKS Artisan Ales is a neighborhood-focused brewery and taproom opening soon in Brookside. It is housed in one of several East 63rd Street commercial properties redeveloped by Butch Rigby, who has a vision for the area. BKS Artisan Ales is a neighborhood-focused brewery and taproom opening soon in Brookside. It is housed in one of several East 63rd Street commercial properties redeveloped by Butch Rigby, who has a vision for the area. Jill Toyoshiba and Joyce Smith The Kansas City Star

