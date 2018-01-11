KC restaurant & brewery updates for January: What’s coming, what’s open & what’s closed

Coming soon
▪ Afterword Tavern & Shelves, bookshop, bar and cafe, 1834 Grand Blvd. March or April opening scheduled.
▪ The Ainsworth, Park Place, 11563 Ash St., Leawood. Plans to open Thursday, Jan. 11.
▪ Andy’s Frozen Custard plans to open in the redeveloped Metcalf South, now known as 95Metcalf South, at 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park, and at 10641 State Line Road. Mid-to-late summer openings.
Never miss a local story.
▪ Black Dirt, a new restaurant by the owners of Justus Drugstore, 5070 Main St. Mid-January opening.
▪ Blaze Pizza, 11991 S. Blackbob Road, Olathe. Late February opening planned.
▪ Brookside Barrio, 6227 Brookside Plaza. February opening planned.
▪ Blue Moose Bar & Grill, Red Bridge Shopping Center, Red Bridge and Holmes Road. Late winter/early spring opening.
▪ The Brass Onion, Prairiefire, 5501 W. 135th St., Overland Park. Early 2018 opening.
▪ Brookside Poultry Co., 408 E. 63rd St. By the end of January.
▪ Caffetteria, Prairie Village Shopping Center, 71st and Mission Road, Prairie Village. Mid-February to early March opening.
▪ Caleb’s, breakfast and lunch, Red Bridge Shopping Center, Red Bridge and Holmes. Summer opening planned
▪ The Campground Bar & Grill, 8 Westport Road. No opening date was available.
▪ Casual Animal Brewing Co., 1725 McGee St. No opening date was available.
▪ County Line Ice House, Power & Light District, 100 E. 14th St. Spring 2018 opening.
▪ Crows Coffee, Red Bridge Shopping Center, 535 E. Red Bridge Road. Late February opening.
▪ Doughnut Lounge, 1250 Burlington St. North Kansas City, and 7926 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park. Early 2018 openings.
▪ Flow House, Interstate 35 and Armour Road. July 2018 opening.
▪ Flying Horse Taproom, 600 E. 63rd St., in a building that houses its sister business, Brookside Wine & Spirits. Construction has started for a spring 2018 opening.
▪ Freezing Rolls, BluHawk in Overland Park, Legends Outlets in Kansas City, Kan. and Ward Parkway Restaurant Pavilion. March openings planned.
▪ Fuji Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar, Best Host Inn Plaza, 5701 Longview Road. Early 2018 opening planned.
▪ Ginger Sue’s, NorthWood Shopping Center, at 2820 W. 47th Ave., Kansas City, Kan. By March.
▪ Golden Ox, West Bottoms, 1600 Genessee St. Early 2018 opening scheduled.
▪ Grinders, 733 New Hampshire, Lawrence. Late February opening planned.
▪ Hawaiian Bros. Island Grill, 1112 E. North Ave., Belton. February opening planned.
▪ Jersey Mike’s Subs, BluHawk, 15901 Antioch Road, Overland Park. Mid-February opening planned.
▪ Kneaders Bakery & Cafe, 12180 Blue Valley Parkway, Overland Park. Late March opening planned.
▪ Larkburger, 4800 Main building at 4800 Main St. Later this month.
▪ Louie’s Wine Dive, Liberty Commons, Interstate 35 and Missouri 152, Liberty. Late January opening.
▪ Made in KC Eats, food truck patio, 509 E. 18th St., plans to open next spring. Three or four food trucks would set up for lunch Fridays and Saturdays. It also will have a shipping container bar.
▪ McLain’s Market and Deli is going through the Lawrence planning department for a new location at 1420 Crescent Road. McLain’s officials declined to comment.
▪ Meshuggah Bagels is taking a 1,400-square-foot space on the first floor of One Light Luxury Apartments in the Power & Light District. It plans to open by March 1.
▪ Nature’s Own Market, 1020 Westport Road. An opening the week of Jan. 21 is scheduled.
▪ Novel, 1927 McGee St. By late spring.
▪ The Pearl, 1744 Broadway. Coda formerly occupied the space. The owner could not be reached for comment.
▪ Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe, 25 E. 12th St. No opening date was available.
▪ Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, 8501 N.W. Prairie View Road. April opening planned.
▪ RedWether food hall, 1707 Locust St. Mid-2018 opening.
▪ The Russell, 3141 Main St. Early February.
▪ Starbucks, 6304 Brookside Plaza. A spring opening is scheduled.
▪ Summit Grill, 601 N.E. 70th St. Gladstone. Late summer 2018
▪ The Sundry, 10000 Marshall Drive in Lenexa, and in Commerce Tower, 911 Main St. No opening dates were available.
▪ Tanner’s Bar & Grill, 39Rainbow development, at 39th and Rainbow Boulevard in Kansas City, Kan. Late January opening scheduled.
▪ Tropical Smoothie Cafe, BluHawk,159th Street and Antioch Road, Overland Park. No opening date was available.
▪ Vitality Bowls, Town Center Plaza, 11818 Roe Ave., Leawood. Local franchisee plans a March opening for the first area location.
▪ Wahlburgers is teaming up with Hy-Vee to open 26 restaurants, as well as in the 84 Hy-Vee Market Grille locations. No opening dates were available.
▪ Wing It On is looking at a Shawnee locations.
▪ Zavino, an Italian-themed restaurant, Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City, 3200 Ameristar Drive. No opening date was available.
▪ Zoës Kitchen, Town Center Crossing, 4343 W. 119th St., in part of the former Drunken Fish space. Late February or early March 2018 opening.
Now open
▪ Andy’s Frozen Custard, 10816 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee.
▪ BKS Artisan Ales, 633 E. 63rd St., Suite 120.
▪ Chi-Town Original, 12210 W. 135th St., Overland Park.
▪ Firenza Pizza, Shops at Boardwalk, 8624 N. Boardwalk Ave.
▪ FrozeN2, liquid nitrogen ice cream, 15044 S. Blackbob, Olathe.
▪ Hogshead, Country Club Plaza, 4743 Pennsylvania Ave. (former California Pizza Kitchen space).
▪ KFC/Taco Bell, 7100 W. 119th St., Overland Park. Remodeled store.
▪ Krab Kingz, 3805 Broadway. Franchisee of the Houston-based seafood restaurant.
▪ Made in Kansas City Cafe, 1114 Baltimore Ave.
▪ Maru Sushi and Grill, Prairiefire, 5621 W. 135th St., Suite 2620, Overland Park.
▪ McAlister’s Deli, Liberty Commons, 127 S. Stewart Road, Liberty.
▪ Meshuggah Bagels, Liberty Commons, at Missouri 152 and Interstate 35 in Liberty.
▪ MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Co., Ward Parkway Restaurant Pavilion, 8815 State Line Road.
▪ Muncheeez Deli, 1607 W. 39th St.
▪ Oregano & Thyme, specialty grocery, 6116 Johnson Drive, Mission.
▪ Parker at the Fontaine, West Plaza, 901 W. 48th Place.
▪ Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 11995 S. Blackbob Road, Olathe.
▪ The Pressed Penny, 1511 Westport Road.
▪ The Red Apple Diner, 211 N.W. Barry Road.
▪ Roasterie Cafe, 4231 Main St., in the H&R Block building.
▪ Ruby Jean’s Juicery, 3000 Troost Ave. and 500 N.E. Barry Road.
▪ Rye, Country Club Plaza, 4646 J.C. Nichols Parkway.
▪ Scooter’s Coffee, 7621 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Overland Park, and 10105 E. Missouri 350, Raytown.
▪ Strange Days Brewing Co., 316 Oak St.
▪ The Sundry, Plexpod Westport Commons, 300 E. 39th St.
▪ T. Loft Health House, 3924 W. 69th Terrace, Prairie Village.
▪ Texas Roadhouse, Edgewood Farms, 8051 N. Roanridge Road.
▪ Wiener Kitchen, 9645 W. 87th St. Parkway, Overland Park.
Closings
▪ Berbiglia’s Roost, 8725 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park.
▪ John’s Space-Age Donut Shop, 8124 Floyd, Overland Park.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
Comments