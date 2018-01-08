Kansas restaurant inspections for Jan. 8

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority health code violations.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available):
▪ Tres Mexicanos, 1800 E. 23rd St., Lawrence, had 17 priority violations during a Jan. 3 routine inspection.
▪ Dub V’s Bar & Deli, 122 N. Cherry St., Olathe, had 15 priority violations during a Jan. 3 routine inspection.
▪ Bobo Chinese, 1471 E.151st St., Olathe, had 14 priority violations during a Dec. 26 routine inspection.
▪ Whole Foods Market, 6621 W. 119th St., Overland Park, had 14 priority violations during a Jan. 4 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Ladybird Diner, 721 Massachusetts St., Lawrence, had 13 priority violations during a Jan. 3 routine inspection.
▪ Tatsu’s French Restaurant, 4603 W. 90th St., Prairie Village, had 13 priority violations during a Dec. 27 follow-up inspection.
▪ The Wooden Spoon, 11823 College Blvd., Overland Park, had 12 priority violations during a Dec. 21 routine inspection. It had one priority violation during a Jan. 3 follow-up inspection.
▪ Shogun Japanese Sushi & Steak Restaurant, 12028 W. 95th St., Lenexa, had 11 priority violations during a Dec. 27 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Fox & Hound, 10428 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had 10 priority violations during a Jan. 2 routine inspection.
▪ Hallbrook Country Club, 11200 Overbrook Road, Leawood, had 10 priority violations during a Jan. 2 routine inspection.
▪ Olive Garden, 15090 E.119th St., Olathe, had 10 priority violations during a Jan. 3 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Wendy’s, 22510 Midland Drive, Shawnee, had 10 priority violations during a Dec. 21 routine inspection. It had three priority violations during a Jan. 2 follow-up inspection.
▪ Fred P Ott’s, 1100 W. Santa Fe, Olathe, had nine priority violations during a Dec. 26 routine inspection.
▪ Johnny’s Tavern North Lawrence, 401 N. Second St., Lawrence, had nine priority violations during a Dec. 26 routine inspection.
▪ BB’s Grill, 22362 S. Harrison St., Spring Hill, had eight priority violations during a Jan. 2 follow-up inspection.
▪ El Camino Real, 903 N. Seventh St., Kansas City, Kan., had eight priority violations during a Dec. 29 follow-up inspection.
▪ Gates & Sons Bar-B-Q, 2001 W.103rd Terrace, Leawood, had eight priority violations during a Jan. 4 inspection following a complaint.
▪ The Peanut on Santa Fe, 7938 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, had eight priority violations during a Jan. 3 routine inspection
▪ Sushi Uni, 12841 W. 87th St. Parkway, Lenexa, had eight priority violations during a Dec. 28 follow-up inspection.
▪ Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar, 1700 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kan., had seven priority violations during a Dec. 13 inspection following a complaint. It had one priority violation during a Jan. 3 follow-up inspection.
▪ The Big Biscuit, 5400 W. 95th St., Prairie Village, had seven priority violations during a Dec. 29 routine inspection.
▪ Country Club of Leawood, 12700 Overbrook Road, Leawood, had seven priority violations during a Jan. 4 routine inspection.
For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
