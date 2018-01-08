The Country Club Plaza’s public restroom problem

When the Country Club Plaza shut down its customer service center in late 2017 it said it planned to go to an “all digital customer service program.”
But the shutdown also included its public restrooms, and many customers wondered what their options were going to be. One security guard directed customers to a fast-casual chain that “allowed” people to use its restroom even if they weren’t customers.
But at least two Plaza merchants have since put up signs saying their restrooms are for paying customers only.
In a statement, Tracy Bouwens, franchisee for the Scooter’s Coffee at 446 W. 47th St., said: “We are saddened to hear that the landlord has deemed it necessary to close the public restrooms at the Plaza. The restroom policy and usage at Scooter’s Coffee has been in place for some time. The safety and security of our employees and our customers is our absolute highest priority. While we would not deny the usage of our restrooms to anyone entering our space, we are attempting to deter those with ill-intentions toward our property, employees and customers.”
Noodles & Company World Kitchen, at 540 Nichols Road, also has posted a sign on its door: “Please read. Sorry, No public restroom. (Customers only).”
It also issued a statement Monday: “The safety, comfort and well-being of our guests and team members is our top priority at Noodles & Company. As such, we reserve our facilities for their use at this particular location.”
The Plaza Customer Service Center opened at 4750 Broadway in mid-2010 to great fanfare and some consumers called it one of the nicest public restroom areas in the metro.
It featured floor-to-ceiling windows for people watching, free Roasterie coffee (Plaza blend), free hot tea, and a retail area selling Plaza-themed merchandise. It also had private restroom stalls with toilets and sinks, along with diaper changing stations in the men’s and women’s facilities.
On Monday, Plaza officials issued a statement, confirming that public restrooms are currently not available on the Plaza, “but we are looking at a variety of locations on The Plaza with hopes of replacing them in the future.”
