    The Country Club Plaza is one of the most magical places to visit during the holiday season. It's a place to linger, but if you are not one for just hanging out, watch this video and take in the holiday charm of the Plaza in under two minutes.

Cityscape

The Country Club Plaza is shutting down its customer service center, gift card program

By Joyce Smith

jsmith@kcstar.com

December 27, 2017 04:23 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

The Country Club Plaza is losing some customer amenities as it prepares to close its expanded service center, which includes a public restroom, and discontinue its Plaza gift card program.

The Plaza Customer Service Center at 4750 Broadway will shut down at 5 p.m. Sunday on New Year’s Eve.

In a memorandum to tenants, general manager Meredith Keeler said, “Due to a nationwide increase in customers utilizing technology for customer service inquiries, we will modernize our operations by transitioning to an all-digital customer service program.”

Keeler added that the Plaza “will continue its personal touch” through its public safety officials who will remain “brand ambassadors willing to help with any inquiry.” Plaza officials declined further comment.

The Plaza had operated a 530-square-foot customer service center before opening the 3,200-square-foot center in 2010. Customers can purchase Plaza gift cards, banners and other Plaza-themed merchandise there. The center also has public restrooms with private bathrooms and individual sinks, diaper changing areas in the women’s and men’s facilities, a lounge area with coffee station, and gift wrap service. Additionally, it offers information on area attractions for tourists.

The Plaza has discontinued its gift card program, but Plaza gift cards that have already been purchased will be honored for the life of the card.

Only the Tesla store, at 4760 Broadway, separates the Plaza Customer Service Center from the Williams-Sonoma store, which will close in mid-to-late January. Tesla officials couldn’t be reached for comment.

Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC

