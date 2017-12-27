The Country Club Plaza is shutting down its customer service center, gift card program

More Videos 2:10 Celebrities who died in 2017 Pause 1:28 Chef-driven Hogshead opens on the Plaza 1:46 Video: Take a hyperlapse holiday tour of the Country Club Plaza 2:46 Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:47 Top 17 images of Earth From space in 2017 0:47 Devonte’ Graham on his first impressions of Silvio De Sousa 3:42 Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes ready for first NFL start 1:13 The scene of a fatal accident on I-435 in Platte County 1:41 Drew Lock discusses Texas Bowl matchup 1:05 Why you might 'bunch' charity giving Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Video: Take a hyperlapse holiday tour of the Country Club Plaza The Country Club Plaza is one of the most magical places to visit during the holiday season. It's a place to linger, but if you are not one for just hanging out, watch this video and take in the holiday charm of the Plaza in under two minutes. The Country Club Plaza is one of the most magical places to visit during the holiday season. It's a place to linger, but if you are not one for just hanging out, watch this video and take in the holiday charm of the Plaza in under two minutes. Shelly Yang The Kansas City Star

The Country Club Plaza is one of the most magical places to visit during the holiday season. It's a place to linger, but if you are not one for just hanging out, watch this video and take in the holiday charm of the Plaza in under two minutes. Shelly Yang The Kansas City Star