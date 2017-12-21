The Christmas lights on the Country Club Plaza
The Christmas lights on the Country Club Plaza Keith Myers kmyers@kcstar.com
The Christmas lights on the Country Club Plaza Keith Myers kmyers@kcstar.com

Cityscape

Kansas City-area restaurants open Christmas Eve, Christmas Day 2017

By Joyce Smith

jsmith@kcstar.com

December 21, 2017 03:26 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 05:19 PM

We’re compiling a list of area restaurants open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

We’ll continually update this list, so send information in this format (restaurant name, address, opening and closing hours for both days, and contact info) to jsmith@kcstar.com under the subject line: Christmas hours. Check with the restaurants for the latest updates to this list.

▪ Affäre, Crossroads Arts District, 1911 Main St.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. brunch; 3:30 to 9 p.m. dinner on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Contact: 816-298-6182

▪ Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar: Select Applebee’s locations are open on Christmas Day. Customers should contact their local restaurant to check on hours.

▪ Asado Urban Grill, Hilton Kansas City Airport, 8801 N.W. 112th St.

Hours: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Contact: 816-801-4006

▪ Asian Buffet, 511 N.W. Barry Road

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Contact: 816-468-1685

▪ Bar Central, Kansas City Marriott Downtown, 200 W. 12th St.

Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Contact: 816-421-6800

▪ Bar Louie

Power & Light District, 101 E. 14th St., 816-841-9100

Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight Christmas Eve and 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Christmas Day

Zona Rosa, 8600 N.W. Prairie View Road, 816-326-6810

Hours: 10 a.m. to midnight Christmas Eve and 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Christmas Day

▪ Bristol Seafood Grill

- Power & Light District, 51 E. 14th St. 816-448-6007

- Town Center Plaza, 5400 W. 119th St., Leawood. 913-663-5777

Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for brunch; and 4 to 9 p.m. for dinner Christmas Eve. Closed on Christmas Day

▪ Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant, Country Club Plaza, 310 W. 47th St.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Contact: 816-931-6548

▪ Charlie Hooper’s, 12 W. 63rd St.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Christmas Eve

3 p.m. to 3 a.m. Christmas Day

Contact: 816-361-8841

▪ China 1 Cafe, 9828 W. 87th St., Overland Park

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Contact: 913-649-5555

▪ El Pueblito, 810 Southwest Blvd.

Hours: Closed Christmas Eve; 10 a.m. to midnight Christmas Day

Contact: 816-471-5442

▪ Fogo de Chão, Country Club Plaza, 222 W. 47th St.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Christmas Eve. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas Day

Contact: 816-931-7700

▪ Hogshead Kansas City, Country Club Plaza, 4743 Pennsylvania Ave.

Hours: 10:10 a.m. to 11:11 p.m. Christmas Eve. It is closed Christmas Day.

Contact: 816-321-2929

▪ Hooters

- 10620 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Christmas Eve and 4 p.m. to midnight Christmas Day. 913-381-4668

- 6411 N.W. Barry Road, will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Christmas Eve and 4 p.m. to midnight Christmas Day. 816-584-8900

- 1712 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kan., will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Christmas Eve and 4 p.m. to midnight Christmas Day. 913-788-4668

- 9850 E. Valley View Parkway, Independence, will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Eve and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas Day. 816-478-8832

▪ IHOP

Hours: Most locations will be open normal business hours Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Please call the specific restaurant to confirm.

▪ J. Gilbert’s Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood, 8901 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park

Hours: 3 to 8:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve (dinner service only)

Closed on Christmas Day

Contact: 913-642-8070

▪ Lew’s Grill & Bar, 7539 Wornall Road

Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Christmas Eve

3 p.m. to 3 a.m. Christmas Day

Contact: 816-444-8080

▪ Providence - New American Kitchen, 1329 Baltimore Ave.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Contact: 816-303-1686

▪ RA Sushi, Park Place, 11638 Ash St., Leawood

Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Christmas Eve and 3 p.m. to midnight Christmas Day

Contact: 913-850-6260

▪ Stock Hill, 4800 Main St.

Hours: 4 p.m. to midnight Christmas Eve

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas Day.

Contact: 816-895-8400

▪ Summit Grill

- Waldo, 520 W. 75th St. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day. 816-361-9788

- Lee’s Summit, 4835 N.E. Lakewood Way. 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day. 816-795-1299

▪ Tannin Wine Bar and Kitchen, 1526 Walnut St.

Hours: 4 to 11 p.m. for the kitchen, and 4 p.m. to midnight for the bar on Christmas Eve

4 p.m. to midnight for the kitchen, and 4 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. for the bar on Christmas Day

Contact: 816-842-2660

▪ Third Street Social, 123 S.E. Third St., Lee’s Summit

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve

Closed Christmas Day. It will serve a special brunch from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 26.

Contact: 816-384-2123

▪ Trofi Bar, DoubleTree Hotel, 10100 College Blvd., Overland Park

Hours: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Christmas Eve

6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Christmas Day

Contact: 913-451-6100

▪ The Well Bar Grill & Rooftop, 7421 Broadway

Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Christmas Eve (with special Santa brunch)

5 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Christmas Day

Contact: 816-361-1700

▪ Zocalo Mexican Cuisine & Tequileria, 620 W. 48th St.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Christmas Eve and noon to 10 p.m. Christmas Day

Contact: 816-756-5555

Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Chef-driven Hogshead opens on the Plaza

    Hogshead Kansas City has opened at 4743 Pennsylvania Ave. on the Country Club Plaza.

Chef-driven Hogshead opens on the Plaza

Chef-driven Hogshead opens on the Plaza 1:28

Chef-driven Hogshead opens on the Plaza
Ax throwing club in the West Bottoms 0:39

Ax throwing club in the West Bottoms
Things at Holiday Mart that you might not have seen before 2:29

Things at Holiday Mart that you might not have seen before

View More Video