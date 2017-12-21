Kansas City-area restaurants open Christmas Eve, Christmas Day 2017

We’re compiling a list of area restaurants open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
We’ll continually update this list, so send information in this format (restaurant name, address, opening and closing hours for both days, and contact info) to jsmith@kcstar.com under the subject line: Christmas hours. Check with the restaurants for the latest updates to this list.
▪ Affäre, Crossroads Arts District, 1911 Main St.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. brunch; 3:30 to 9 p.m. dinner on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Contact: 816-298-6182
▪ Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar: Select Applebee’s locations are open on Christmas Day. Customers should contact their local restaurant to check on hours.
▪ Asado Urban Grill, Hilton Kansas City Airport, 8801 N.W. 112th St.
Hours: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Contact: 816-801-4006
▪ Asian Buffet, 511 N.W. Barry Road
Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Contact: 816-468-1685
▪ Bar Central, Kansas City Marriott Downtown, 200 W. 12th St.
Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Contact: 816-421-6800
Power & Light District, 101 E. 14th St., 816-841-9100
Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight Christmas Eve and 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Christmas Day
Zona Rosa, 8600 N.W. Prairie View Road, 816-326-6810
Hours: 10 a.m. to midnight Christmas Eve and 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Christmas Day
- Power & Light District, 51 E. 14th St. 816-448-6007
- Town Center Plaza, 5400 W. 119th St., Leawood. 913-663-5777
Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for brunch; and 4 to 9 p.m. for dinner Christmas Eve. Closed on Christmas Day
▪ Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant, Country Club Plaza, 310 W. 47th St.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Contact: 816-931-6548
▪ Charlie Hooper’s, 12 W. 63rd St.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Christmas Eve
3 p.m. to 3 a.m. Christmas Day
Contact: 816-361-8841
▪ China 1 Cafe, 9828 W. 87th St., Overland Park
Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Contact: 913-649-5555
▪ El Pueblito, 810 Southwest Blvd.
Hours: Closed Christmas Eve; 10 a.m. to midnight Christmas Day
Contact: 816-471-5442
▪ Fogo de Chão, Country Club Plaza, 222 W. 47th St.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Christmas Eve. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas Day
Contact: 816-931-7700
▪ Hogshead Kansas City, Country Club Plaza, 4743 Pennsylvania Ave.
Hours: 10:10 a.m. to 11:11 p.m. Christmas Eve. It is closed Christmas Day.
Contact: 816-321-2929
▪ Hooters
- 10620 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Christmas Eve and 4 p.m. to midnight Christmas Day. 913-381-4668
- 6411 N.W. Barry Road, will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Christmas Eve and 4 p.m. to midnight Christmas Day. 816-584-8900
- 1712 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kan., will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Christmas Eve and 4 p.m. to midnight Christmas Day. 913-788-4668
- 9850 E. Valley View Parkway, Independence, will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Eve and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas Day. 816-478-8832
Hours: Most locations will be open normal business hours Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Please call the specific restaurant to confirm.
▪ J. Gilbert’s Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood, 8901 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park
Hours: 3 to 8:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve (dinner service only)
Closed on Christmas Day
Contact: 913-642-8070
▪ Lew’s Grill & Bar, 7539 Wornall Road
Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Christmas Eve
3 p.m. to 3 a.m. Christmas Day
Contact: 816-444-8080
▪ Providence - New American Kitchen, 1329 Baltimore Ave.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Contact: 816-303-1686
▪ RA Sushi, Park Place, 11638 Ash St., Leawood
Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Christmas Eve and 3 p.m. to midnight Christmas Day
Contact: 913-850-6260
▪ Stock Hill, 4800 Main St.
Hours: 4 p.m. to midnight Christmas Eve
11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas Day.
Contact: 816-895-8400
- Waldo, 520 W. 75th St. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day. 816-361-9788
- Lee’s Summit, 4835 N.E. Lakewood Way. 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day. 816-795-1299
▪ Tannin Wine Bar and Kitchen, 1526 Walnut St.
Hours: 4 to 11 p.m. for the kitchen, and 4 p.m. to midnight for the bar on Christmas Eve
4 p.m. to midnight for the kitchen, and 4 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. for the bar on Christmas Day
Contact: 816-842-2660
▪ Third Street Social, 123 S.E. Third St., Lee’s Summit
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve
Closed Christmas Day. It will serve a special brunch from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 26.
Contact: 816-384-2123
▪ Trofi Bar, DoubleTree Hotel, 10100 College Blvd., Overland Park
Hours: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Christmas Eve
6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Christmas Day
Contact: 913-451-6100
▪ The Well Bar Grill & Rooftop, 7421 Broadway
Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Christmas Eve (with special Santa brunch)
5 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Christmas Day
Contact: 816-361-1700
▪ Zocalo Mexican Cuisine & Tequileria, 620 W. 48th St.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Christmas Eve and noon to 10 p.m. Christmas Day
Contact: 816-756-5555
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
