Olathe, Overland Park restaurants cited for roach infestations

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these restaurants for roach infestations.
▪ Hira’s Steak & Sushi, 15202 B W. 119th St., Olathe, had four priority violations during a Nov. 28 inspection following a complaint. It did not cease operations and notify the KDA of the imminent health hazard of a roach infestation so it was temporarily shut down.
It had one priority violation during a re-inspection on Nov. 29 when one live roach was found on the wall by the ice machine. The restaurant reopened.
A manager declined to comment.
▪ Le Peep, 7218 College Blvd., Overland Park, had 10 priority violations during a Nov. 29 follow-up inspection.
The restaurant did not cease operations and notify the KDA of the imminent health hazard of a roach and mouse infestation.
“We have treated twice a month for the last six or seven months. We are doing what we are supposed to be doing,” said Al Hinman, owner.
For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
