Olathe chain restaurant shut down temporarily for health code violations

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited Fazoli’s, 13516 S. Alden St., Olathe, for 11 priority violations during a Nov. 14 routine inspection.
The restaurant was temporarily shut down when it did not cease operations and notify the Kansas Department of Agriculture of the “imminent health hazard of inadequate refrigeration.” A repairman arrived and repaired the unit during the inspection.
It had one priority violation during a Nov. 28 follow-up inspection and was allowed to reopen.
A manager declined to comment.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
