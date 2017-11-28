Kansas and Kansas City restaurant inspections for Nov. 28

Here are area restaurants with 7 or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for 7 or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available):
▪ Joy Wok Super Buffet Hibachi Sushi, 11920 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had 25 priority violations during a Nov. 13 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Sichuan Dynasty, 7206 W. 119th St., Overland Park, had 14 priority violations during a Nov. 15 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Walmart, 10824 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, Kan., had 13 priority violations during a Nov. 14 routine inspection.
▪ Wolfe-Es, 842 Osage, Kansas City, Kan., had 11 priority violations during a Nov. 14 routine inspection.
▪ Wallaby’s Grill & Pub, 9562 Lackman Road, Lenexa, had 11 priority violations during a Nov. 15 routine inspection.
▪ Costco, 9350 Marshall Drive, Lenexa, had 7 priority violations during a Nov. 15 routine inspection.
▪ Mi Ranchito Cocina & Cantina Mexicana, 8550 W. 151st., Overland Park, had 7 priority violations during a Nov. 21 routine inspection.
▪ Winstead’s, 4971 W. 135th St., Leawood, had 8 priority violations during a Nov. 21 routine inspection.
For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results
The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:
▪ Bar Louie, Power & Light District, 101 E. 14th St., had 12 critical violations during a Nov. 13 routine inspection. It had 7 critical violations during a Nov. 16 follow-up inspection and one critical violation during a Nov. 22 follow-up inspection.
▪ Fusion Buffet, 4039 Mill St., had 12 critical violations during a Nov. 9 routine inspection. It had 3 critical violations during a Nov. 14 follow-up inspection and one critical violation during a Nov. 20 follow-up inspection.
▪ New Peking Chinese Restaurant, 540 Westport Road, had 11 critical violations during a Nov. 15 routine inspection. It had 2 critical violations during a Nov. 20 follow-up inspection.
▪ Sam’s Southern Eatery, 2619 Independence Ave., had 11 critical violations during a Nov. 9 preoperational inspection. It had 8 critical violations during a Nov. 15 preoperational inspection and no critical violations during a Nov. 21 preoperational inspection.
▪ Artego Pizza, 900 W. 39th St., had 7 priority violations during a Nov. 17 routine inspection.
▪ Kansas City Kitchen & Pizzeria, 3906 Waddell Ave., had 7 priority violations during a Nov. 20 routine inspection.
▪ No Other Pub by Sporting KC, Power & Light District, 1370 Grand Blvd., had 7 priority violations during a Nov. 16 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Nov. 25 follow-up inspection.
▪ Thai Spice Express, 4171 Sterling Ave., had 7 priority violations during a Nov. 15 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Nov. 21 follow-up inspection.
▪ Jim’s Diner, 6901 Prospect Ave., had 7 priority violations during a Nov. 14 routine inspection. It had 2 critical violations during a Nov. 21 follow-up inspection.
▪ Volleyball Beach, 13105 Holmes Road, had 7 priority violations during a Nov. 9 routine inspection.
For complete Kansas City area reports, visit: www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.
